India-Pakistan tensions: Rajasthan puts border districts on high alert

Rajasthan on Wednesday put the four border districts of Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer on high alert amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Prohibitory orders were imposed near the border areas with instructions to security personnel to not allow anyone within a 2-km distance of the International Border at night.

Rajasthan shares a 1,048-km border, adjacent to Pakistan’s Punjab and Sindh provinces. Earlier, flight operations at Jaisalmer airport were temporarily suspended and the airport was closed to the public in view of the prevailing situation in the wake of the air strikes and ceasefire violations in the northern sector.

Panic gripped some villages near the border in Sriganganagar district when residents reported hearing explosions. Rumours spread in Barmer district in the wake of the reported recovery of some bomb-like objects at Posal and Ratasar villages. Security forces had to resort to making announcements in the region that no measures to evacuate people from the villages were being taken.

High-level meet

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot convened an urgent high-level meeting and gave instructions for coordination with the Army and the Border Security Force for monitoring the situation and exchanging information. “Full preparedness will be ensured on the fronts of medical care, transport, essential commodities, water and power to meet any eventuality,” he said.

All leave for the Medical and Health Department’s staff in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts was cancelled and primary and community health centres were put on a 24-hour alert for providing emergency services.