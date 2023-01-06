Rajasthan power discom wants SC office to probe APRL application

January 06, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

A letter on behalf of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, a discom run and wholly-owned by the State of Rajasthan, to the Supreme Court Secretary-General on Thursday sought an enquiry into the listing of an application filed by Adani Power Rajasthan Limited (APRL) in a case decided two years ago by the apex court.

The letter said the listing of APRL’s application by the Supreme Court’s Registry “raises an extraordinarily serious question going to the very root of the institutional integrity of the Supreme Court’s Registry”.

The Supreme Court website shows the application as listed on January 6 before a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar.

The letter is signed by advocate Kartik Seth, who stated he was acting on the instructions of the discom and its leading counsel, senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

Mr. Seth said the application should not be heard till the inquiry was made.

“I sincerely request you to intervene forthwith in the interest of justice, particularly considering that justice must not only be done but must appear to be done, the motto that this Hon’ble Court has scrupulously followed,” Mr. Seth wrote.

The APRL application, according to the letter, sought the payment of ₹ 1376. 35 crore as late payment surcharge “outstanding” since June 30, 2022 in terms of a power purchase agreement. The application was filed in the apex court on July 19, 2022.

Mr. Seth, in his letter, said the application however arose from a case already decided by a three-judge Bench of the court in a judgement on August 31, 2020.

“This court expressly held that Adani Power Rajasthan Limited (APRL) was not entitled to the payment of late payment surcharge in terms of Article 8.3.5 of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) dated January 28, 2010… In terms of the judgment, we have paid the entire amount payable and the same has been accepted by APRL without any protest,” the letter said.

The letter said the application was a clear attempt to review the judgment after a lapse of more than two years.