Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot one of the best and brightest, says Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI

14 July 2020 22:59 IST

Another friend leaves party, says Priya Dutt.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said Sachin Pilot is one of the best and brightest who should have joined efforts to make the Congress stronger. He was among a few leaders who commented.

Former Minister Salman Khurshid tweeted, “Sad to see events unfold in Rajasthan... Sad particularly because the son of my dearest late friend, Rajesh Pilot, is at the vortex. We have challenges ahead that make personal ambitions and expectations insignificant. Let us rededicate our vision and energy.”

“Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don’t believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times,” tweeted former Congress MP from Mumbai, Priya Dutt.

