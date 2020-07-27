Rajasthan political crisis | SC allows Speaker to withdraw plea against High Court order

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to withdraw his plea challenging the State High Court's jurisdiction to intervene in the disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs.

The apex court had earlier refused the plea, but said that the High Court order on July 24 would be subject to the final decision on the Speaker’s remonstrance in the Supreme Court that the High Court crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and interfered with an ongoing disqualification proceedings even before he could take a final decision.

The Speaker had complained that the High Court had no jurisdiction to ask him to defer the disqualification proceedings till July 24.