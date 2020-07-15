Rajasthan political crisis: Not joining the BJP, will continue to be Congress MLA, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

15 July 2020 09:42 IST

Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and two of his loyalists were sacked from the Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday.

A day after he was sacked from the Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president posts, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has broken his silence on the Rajasthan political crisis. In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, Mr. Pilot said he will not be switching parties.

Mr. Pilot said that he has "genuine grievances" with the Ashok Gehlot government, and those are yet to be resolved. Tension has been rife between the two leaders after Mr. Pilot was reportedly denied the CM post after the December 2018 Assembly elections.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

10.40 am

Disqualification notices to be sent to Sachin Pilot, other MLAs for not attending CLP meet: Congress

Disqualification notices will be issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday and Tuesday, a senior party leader said.

The notices of disqualification will be issued to all such MLAs, including Sachin Pilot, who were absent from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting through the Speaker of legislative assembly, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said on Wednesday.

He said the party has filed a petition before the Speaker for dismissal of such MLAs. If replies by the MLAs are not found to be justified, it is up to the Speaker to decide for action, he added.

A total of 19 party MLAs, including Pilot, were absent from the CLP meetings. - PTI

10 am

Not joining BJP, Sachin Pilot tells The Hindu

I am not joining the BJP, said former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Wednesday.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, Mr. Pilot said that he will continue to be the Congress MLA from Tonk. He said he has discussed his grievances with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but they are yet to be resolved.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sachin Pilot at the Sanganer Airport in Jaipur. File photo. | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

"There is a planned effort and propoganda to tarnish my name and image. I have come here with my genuine grievances with Ashok Gehlot Ji's government," he said.

"I have not said anything against my party or uttered a word. I have not picked up a fight with my party. I have had conversation with Priyanka ji but that has not led to any resolution," he added. - Sandeep Phukan

Read more

9.45 am

Disqualification

Congress party has initiated the process for disqualification of Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who are supporting him, for their anti-party activities.

A request has been made to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to issue notices to them.

- Mohammed Iqbal

9.15 am

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande dissolves RPCC executive, departments, cells

Congress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday dissolved the party’s state executive and all departments and cells of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC).

The development comes after Congress cracked down on Sachin Pilot and sacking two loyalists from the State Cabinet. - PTI

9.00 am

Vasundhara Raje’s silence rings out loud

Amid the unfolding, cacophonous political crisis in Rajasthan, the silence of former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has rung out loud and became a major factor in the BJP’s cautious, wait and watch attitude towards Sachin Pilot’s rebellion against the Congress.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ms. Raje is reportedly in Dholpur, her traditional stomping ground and has not — not even via a single tweet — commented on the goings-on in the State where she has twice been chief minister. Other BJP leaders from the State — Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Union minister P.P. Choudhary and Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur — have commented, though in measured tones.

Read more