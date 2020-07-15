Rajasthan political crisis | I am not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, in an exclusive interview with The Hindu on Wednesday, categorically denied that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and maintained that he continued to be a legislator from Rajasthan’s Tonk constituency.

He, however, made it clear that he would not compromise on his self-respect and would decide on his next course after talking to his supporters.

“The propaganda that I am joining the BJP is absolutely false. There seems to be a planned effort to tarnish my name and image. No, I am not joining the BJP,” Mr. Pilot told The Hindu over phone.

The former Rajasthan Congress chief also confirmed that he had been in touch with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but “those talks have not led to any resolution.”

On a day when the Congress initiated moves to disqualify Mr. Pilot and his supporters as lawmakers in the Rajasthan Assembly, he countered by asserting that he had not said anything against the party.

“I have not spoken a word against my party,” Mr. Pilot said, adding “I am here with my genuine grievances against Ashok Gehlot ji.”

Asked what was his main grievance, Mr. Pilot said, “The notice [sent by Special Operations Group (SOG)] and the humiliation that I have had to face in the past one-and-a-half years.”

The power struggle between Mr. Gehlot and his deputy had been going on for quite some time but the latest flash point was triggered by a notice from the SOG of Rajasthan police to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The SOG had sought time from Mr. Pilot to record his statement in a case of conspiracy and sedition registered after attempts were allegedly made by the BJP to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides during last month’s Rajya Sabha elections.

But Mr. Gehlot, on Twitter, had pointed out that the notice was misinterpreted, as a similar notice was sent to the Chief Minister as well and the Congress had lodged a criminal complaint about attempted poaching.