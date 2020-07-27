Rajasthan political crisis | Governor returns CM Gehlot's request for Assembly session with queries

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's note seeking an Assembly session to the State government with fresh queries.

This is the second time the Raj Bhavan has rejected the Cabinet's advice on convening the Assembly session. The Governor had earlier raised some objections to the previous recommendation on July 24.

Raj Bhavan sources said the file related to convening of the new Assembly session has been sent to the Parliamentary Affairs Department with the queries about some additional details.

With this, the stalemate over holding an Assembly Session where Mr. Gehlot could prove his majority continues. Mr. Gehlot had requested for a new Assembly session from July 31.

The fresh proposal sent to the Raj Bhawan stated that a special discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic would be held during the session in addition to the introduction of six bills. The Cabinet note did not make a mention of the floor test aimed at proving the Congress government’s majority amid the turmoil created after a rebellion by the now sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.