Rajasthan political crisis | Congress suspends former spokesperson Sanjay Jha

Sanjay Jha.

Mumbai

14 July 2020 23:02 IST

Maharashtra Congress has suspended former spokesperson Sanjay Jha from the party “with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline”. Mr. Jha was vocal on Twitter in his support for Mr. Pilot. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat signed the suspension order.

The move comes on a day when party sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy CM and State president of Rajasthan.

"For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent," he had tweeted.