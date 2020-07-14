Rajasthan political crisis | Congress MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Sachin Pilot

14 July 2020 10:33 IST

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot showed his strength by organising a Congress Legislature Party meet at his residence in Jaipur, another meet is scheduled for the day.

All eyes are on Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot now. Will he attend the meet? A number of senior Congress leaders have reached out to Mr. Pilot since Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

10.40 am

The breaking point

The power struggle between Mr. Gehlot and his deputy had been going on for quite some time but the latest flash point was triggered by a notice from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police to the Deputy Chief Minister.

The SOG had sought time from Mr. Pilot to record his statement in a case of conspiracy and sedition registered after attempts were allegedly made by the BJP to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides during last month's Rajya Sabha elections.

But Mr. Gehlot, on Twitter, had pointed out that the notice was misinterpreted as a similar notice was sent to the Chief Minister as well as the Congress had lodged a criminal complaint about attempted poaching.

10.30 am

Sachin Pilot, supporters unlikely attend the second CLP meet

As the Congress convened a second round of meetings with its legislators in Jaipur on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his supporters will not attend.

Amid reports of the party's top leadership trying to placate Mr. Pilot, a source close to him denied that "any serious attempt was made to resolve the differences".

The same source also denied that the Pilot camp was keen on having key ministries like Home and Finance and insisted that the issue was one of "leadership and humiliation to Mr. Pilot" who continues to head the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) until now. - Sandeep Phukan

10.00 am

What does Pilot camp want?

Congress sources claimed that the group supporting the Deputy Chief Minister wanted the party to retain Mr. Pilot as Rajasthan Congress chief.

The sources also claimed that also on the table were demands to make four MLAs, supporting Mr. Pilot, Ministers in the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet as well as have a say in deciding 50% of the candidates in the upcoming Panchayat polls in the State.

Mr. Pilot, so far, has not issued any public statement and also did not respond to The Hindu’s attempt to reach him for his comments. - Sandeep Phukan

9.30 am

The story so far

The friction between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot is no secret. The latest in the series of tussles unfolded on Saturday when Mr. Gehlot blamed the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering money to Congress MLAs, a charge the BJP vehemently denied.

Amid the war of words between Mr. Gehlot and the BJP leaders, the State Congress chief was unusually silent. He went incommunicado and along with a bunch of MLAs supporting him.

As the Congress high command tried to reach out a compromise between the two leaders, Mr. Gehlot conducted a CLP meet at his residence in Jaipur on Monday. Mr. Pilot was a notable absentee. Mr. Gehlot claimed he has the support of over 100 MLAs in the 200-seated Rajasthan Assembly.

Soon after the CLP meet, the MLAs, including some Independents, were lodged at a luxury resort.

In the meantime, the income tax department conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Kota, of which some were allegedly linked to two Congress leaders from Rajasthan.

Amid the political turmoil, the premises of Rajiv Arora, vice-president of the State Congress and founder of a jewellery house, and another party leader Dharmendra Rathore were allegedly searched in Rajasthan.