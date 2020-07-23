Rajasthan political crisis | Congress has ‘comfortable majority’, says Ajay Maken

The Congress has a ‘comfortable majority’ in the Rajasthan Assembly but there were two views within the party on when to take a floor test, party’s central observer for Rajasthan Ajay Maken said on Thursday.

Mr. Maken who, along with Randeep Surjewala, has been camping in Jaipur for 12 days now, also offered an olive branch to dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his supporters at a virtual press conference.

Also read: Rajasthan political crisis | Supreme Court refuses Rajasthan Speaker’s plea against High Court order

He noted that the rebel MLAs were getting the support of the BJP was amply proved not only by the fact that they were being protected by the police under the governments under its control but also by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother.

“As far as the numbers are concerned, we have no problem with the numbers and we will prove the majority on the floor of the House... So, now there are two views; one set of people here feel that we should wait for the High Court decision, while the other believe we should go for an immediate floor test... We will take a decision soon,” Mr. Maken told reporters.

Also read: Rajasthan political crisis | Gehlot launches fresh attack on Sachin Pilot

He claimed that the party would have, at least 15-20 members, more than the majority of 101 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly.

SC refusal

Asked if the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay Rajasthan High Court from passing its order on a plea by rebel MLAs against the Speaker’s disqualification notice was a setback to the party, he said, “When you go to the court these days, we don’t expect favourable decision from the court. So when we go to the court, we prepare ourselves for a decision, which is not in our favour”.

“It is mainly a political battle and legal battle is just a part of the entire political battle, knowing and understanding fully well that the court may not give decision in our favour. We have prepared our political plan and as I said, the most important thing is the number in the House,” he stated.

Also read: Rajasthan political crisis | Re-entry of rebels on merit, says Congress

Asked whether or not the doors of the Congress were open for dissidents, he said, “We have never said that you are not [from] the Congress. I have been sitting here for 12 days and don’t belong to any camp. If anything, my sympathies would be with the young leadership because I consider myself to be part of it”.

Bishnoi’s comment

Mr. Maken was also asked about a comment by Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi that leaders close to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were being ‘marginalized’ in the Congress.

“I don’t have any part post and even I have had differences in Delhi politics but I have attached to the party’s politics,” he said.

On Twitter, Mr. Bishnoi had posted a video, where he said there was a sense of despair at the way Mr. Scindia and Mr. Pilot were treated.

“I want to tell the high command to bring mass leaders forward as they are the people who can give a fight to the BJP. Those people who have been occupying high posts for 30-35 years, who never fought elections, they should be given other responsibilities as we are headed towards a big war”, he said, taking a dig at the old guard.