Rajasthan political crisis: Govt is stable, all Congress MLAs in touch with me, State in-charge Avinash Pande

A file picture of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress State in-charge Avinash Pande.

A file picture of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress State in-charge Avinash Pande.   | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

The BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, but will not succeed in it, Congress State in-charge Avinash Pande noted

All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the Congress govt in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term, party general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande said on July 12.

Mr. Pande said he was trying to reach out to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and has left messages for him.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been updated on developments in the State, he said, adding that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Congress govt in Rajasthan.

The BJP is attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan, but will not succeed in it, he noted.

