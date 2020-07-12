Rajasthan political crisis: Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala rush to Jaipur

Fault lines: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. File

New Delhi

12 July 2020 22:48 IST

Pilot remains incommunicado in Delhi; party seniors refuse to comment

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala and senior leader Ajay Maken were dispatched by the party to resolve the explosive political situation in Jaipur, while deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot continues to remain in Delhi.

The Hindu has learnt that both Mr. Surjewala and Mr. Maken tried to reach out to Mr. Pilot but he did not respond to either calls or text messages.

Grim prognosis

According to sources, Mr. Surjewala, who had earlier been sent by the party as an observer during the Rajya Sabha elections for a week, had reported back to the leadership that if the issues are not resolved between Mr. Pilot and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, there could be a split in the State unit of the party.

Following this, Mr. Pilot had a one-on-one meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He clearly conveyed to Mr. Gandhi that it was getting uncomfortable for him working with Mr. Gehlot.

“He complained that even in his own constituency, he was unable to get any work done because of Mr. Gehlot’s intervention,” a senior party official said.

Last week Mr. Pilot once again spoke to Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel.

It is also reliably learnt that Mr. Patel tried to broker peace between Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot but with little success. Party insiders claim that the situation is grim, with at least 20 legislators including Mr. Pilot likely to walk away.

Silence prevails

As the uncertainty continued, a majority of senior leaders refused to comment about the events in Rajasthan barring Rajya Sabha MPs Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mr. Singhvi said both Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Pilot are seasoned leaders and have to demonstrate the “perspicacity and maturity” and that the turbulence should be shortlived and solutions lasting and deep.

“Time for sobriety, restraint & balance in all quarters. Rajasthan, apart from being my home State, is jewel of Congress crown,” he tweeted. He said that there were no issues that were not solvable across the table. He also advised the BJP to stop fishing in troubled waters.