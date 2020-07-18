Rajasthan political crisis: ACB lodges FIR in connection with two audio clips regarding ‘conspiracy’ to topple Congress govt

Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case in connection with two audio clips of conversations purportedly regarding a “conspiracy” to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.
DG ACB Alok Tripathi on July 18 said that the FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi on July 17.
In the FIR, details of conversations of rebel MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma with Sanjay Jain and Union Minister Gajendra Singh are mentioned.
While the Congress alleged that Mr. Sanjay Jain is a BJP leader, the saffron party rejected the allegation, saying he had no connection with the BJP.
“We will send the audio clips to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing,” the police official told reporters.
Prior to the ACB, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police had registered two FIRs on July 17 morning and arrested Mr. Sanjay Jain in connection with one case on July 17 night.
Mr. Jain’s name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse-trading of legislators to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.
