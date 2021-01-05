Rajasthan govt transfers 21 IAS officers

Jaipur

05 January 2021 13:58 IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 21 IAS officers including three District Collectors, 56 IPS and 28 IFS officers in the State. The transfer list was issued late on Monday night.

District collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were among those transferred. In the police department, ADGs Neena Singh and Govind Gupta, IGs Binita Thakur, Sachin Mittal, Sanjib Kumar, Hawa Singh and Sengathir were transferred.

The SPs of Udaipur, Bharatpur, Baran, Jodhpur rural, Ajmer, Pali, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Dausa were transferred. Besides, 28 IFS officers were also transferred.

Advertising

Advertising