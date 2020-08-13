Rajasthan crisis | BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government

The Opposition party’s decision comes days after an “amicable resolution” of the nearly month-long political crisis in Rajasthan.

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence in the State Assembly against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held in Jaipur on Thursday.

After the meeting, Mr. Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the Assembly session which is beginning from Friday.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last month along with 18 other party MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

The Congress on Monday had said the crisis in Rajasthan was a “closed chapter” and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting COVID-19 and economic calamities.

BSP MLAs’ merger with Cong: HC to resume hearing on Friday

The Rajasthan High Court has posted for hearing on Friday the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress.

After hearing arguments, the single judge bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday as half day was observed in the court on Thursday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of the six MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha-with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the Speaker in this regard.