Rajasthan crisis: BJP openly admitted to murdering democracy, now complaining about phone tapping, says Congress

“The BJP had conceded in front of the nation that they were trying to buy legislators in Rajasthan. And now after conceding to the crime, their complaint is why were their phones tapped,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera in a press conference.
Also read: Sanjay Jain arrested in connection with conspiracy to topple Rajasthan govt.
Mr. Khera said “We all witnessed over last week, the daylight murder of democracy in Rajasthan. BJP stands exposed. In Saturday’s press conference, the BJP openly admitted murdering democracy in Rajasthan. And their complaint is when they were murdering they were being recorded.”
Also read: Rajasthan crisis | Vasundhara Raje trying her best to ‘save’ Ashok Gehlot govt, says Hanuman Beniwal
He further added that the SOG proceeded to Manesar last night. “For the first time in history, police of another State actively blocked Rajasthan Police and surreptitiously allowed the MLAs to escape through back door. The BJP used Manohar Lal Khattar government to thwart an ongoing investigation.” Mr. Khera said.
He reiterated “On one hand celebrated lawyer of the BJP are trying to prove that Sachin Pilot and others are part of Congress. If you are in Congress why are you in custody of a BJP ruled State.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath