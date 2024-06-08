Rajasthan CM announces ₹2,000 hike in Kisan Samman Nidhi assistance to farmers after BJP’s dismal performance in LS poll

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) dismal performance in the Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan, the State government on Saturday announced an increase in the annual honorarium paid to farmers under the Union government’s Kisan Samman Nidhi. With the BJP-ruled State government now contributing ₹2,000, the amount given to each farm household has been enhanced from ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 per year.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the BJP government was moving forward with the resolve of ‘Annadata Utthan (farmers’ upliftment)‘. “The State government is committed to ensuring all-round development of farmers,” Mr. Sharma said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Poll promise

The BJP had promised an increase in the amount paid under Kisan Samman Nidhi in its manifesto for the 2023 State Assembly election. Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari also stated the government’s intention to fulfil the promise while presenting the vote-on-account budget in the Assembly on February 8 this year.

The interim budget, with an outlay of ₹1.75 lakh crore for the first four months of 2024-25, was passed in February, while the full State Budget for the financial year will be presented next month, and pre-budget consultations are in full swing.

Mollifying farmers

In all, 57 lakh farmers in Rajasthan have been getting support under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The State’s interim budget has already proposed an outlay of ₹1,400 crore to enhance the financial assistance.

The BJP government’s announcement was seen here as an attempt to mollify farmers ahead of the upcoming local body and panchayat polls in the State. The farm community’s resentment over the lack of minimum support prices for various crops and their inability to get remunerative prices for their produce, for which they blamed the Centre’s policies, was a major factor responsible for the BJP’s losses in the Lok Sabha election.

The increase in the honorarium is expected to alleviate some of the financial difficulties faced by farmers and contribute to the overall economic stability and agricultural production in the State.