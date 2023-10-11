Rajasthan Assembly polls | Election Commission revises poll date to November 25

October 11, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 11 announced a change in the polling date for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The elections, which were scheduled for November 23, will now take place on November 25.

In a notification, the ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. “Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll,” the notification said.

“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 [Thursday] to 25th November, 2023 [Saturday],” it added.

The date for counting of votes remains the same, December 3.

The ECI on October 9 had announced the date for the upcoming Rajasthan polls, along with four other Assembly polls.

Chhattisgarh is the only State where the polls would be held in two phases — November 7 and 17. While 20 out of the 90 Assembly constituencies will vote in the first phase, the rest would go to polls on November 17.

Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats would vote on November 7 along with the first phase in Chhattisgarh.

Voting for the 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh would take place on November 17.