HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan Assembly polls | Election Commission revises poll date to November 25

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to take place on November 23

October 11, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. File.

The ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 11 announced a change in the polling date for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The elections, which were scheduled for November 23, will now take place on November 25.

In a notification, the ECI cited representation from various political parties and social groups as a reason behind this change. “Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large scale wedding/social engagement on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll,” the notification said.

“The Commission, having considered these factors and representations, has decided to change the date of poll from 23rd November, 2023 [Thursday] to 25th November, 2023 [Saturday],” it added.

The date for counting of votes remains the same, December 3.

ALSO READ
2023 Assembly election: Congress banking on welfare schemes to buck anti-incumbency trend in Rajasthan 

The ECI on October 9 had announced the date for the upcoming Rajasthan polls, along with four other Assembly polls.

Chhattisgarh is the only State where the polls would be held in two phases — November 7 and 17. While 20 out of the 90 Assembly constituencies will vote in the first phase, the rest would go to polls on November 17.

Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats would vote on November 7 along with the first phase in Chhattisgarh.

Voting for the 230 Assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh would take place on November 17.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.