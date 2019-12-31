National

Raja alleges selective targeting of communists

D. Raja.

D. Raja.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Claims victimhood in U.P., Karnataka

CPI general secretary D. Raja has criticised the BJP government for what he called the selective targeting of Communist leaders over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

He said the party’s Manipur secretary, L. Sonitkumar, had been under arrest since December 20, and of the 56 persons arrested in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, 12 were of the CPI. In Bengaluru, the party office was attacked on December 24, and three scooters and other vehicles were set ablaze. The attack came soon after the violent protests in Mangaluru.

Mr. Sonitkumar was arrested a day after a State-wide bandh against the CAA. He was re-arrested — after having been freed on bail — in a different case.

