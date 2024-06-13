ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Thackeray readies for 225-250 Assembly seats in Maharashtra

Published - June 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The MNS leadership said that party functionaries will visit different regions of the State and report back to party chief Raj Thackeray regarding election preparations

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on June 13 asked the party workers to be ready to contest 225-250 out of the 288 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

After a meeting, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that party functionaries will visit different regions of the State and report back to Mr. Thackeray about election preparations.

“Raj Thackeray asked party workers to be prepared to contest 225 to 250 seats in the assembly election,” he said.

When asked about a potential alliance with the ruling Mahayuti coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party or contesting independently, he responded, “We are not holding any discussions right now. And with whom are we going to hold talks?”

Noting that every party needs to expand, he added, “We have contested elections on our own until now. We will see what happens in the future, but we need to prepare for the polls.”

