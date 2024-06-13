GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj Thackeray readies for 225-250 Assembly seats in Maharashtra

The MNS leadership said that party functionaries will visit different regions of the State and report back to party chief Raj Thackeray regarding election preparations

Published - June 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. File

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on June 13 asked the party workers to be ready to contest 225-250 out of the 288 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

After a meeting, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that party functionaries will visit different regions of the State and report back to Mr. Thackeray about election preparations.

“Raj Thackeray asked party workers to be prepared to contest 225 to 250 seats in the assembly election,” he said.

When asked about a potential alliance with the ruling Mahayuti coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party or contesting independently, he responded, “We are not holding any discussions right now. And with whom are we going to hold talks?”

Noting that every party needs to expand, he added, “We have contested elections on our own until now. We will see what happens in the future, but we need to prepare for the polls.”

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Navnirman Sena / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.