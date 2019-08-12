Raise your voice to preserve idea of India, says Manmohan Singh

Expressing concern about the ongoing crisis in Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that it’s essential to “raise your voice” to ensure that idea of India prevails in the long run.

Speaking out for the first time since the Parliament changed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, Dr. Singh told The Hindu that it's important that all the voices are heard.

“The outcome of this is not to the liking of many people of our country. It's important that the voices of all these people are heard. It's only by raising our voice that we can assure in the long run idea of India, that is something which is very sacred to us and that must prevail,” Dr Singh said. He was speaking on the sidelines of a memorial meet for former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy.

Earlier, during his address at the meet Dr. Singh said, “India is passing through a deep crisis and it requires cooperation of all right thinking people to challenge the dark forces.”

Other than the former Prime Minister, former Union Ministers Mani Shankar Aiyar and Subodh Kant Sahay were present at the event. No other senior leaders participated. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and his counterpart D Raja came for the meet.