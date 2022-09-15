Raise retirement age of SC, HC judges: advocates’ bodies

Bar Council of India, Bar associations to communicate their resolution to PM, Law Minister

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 15, 2022 22:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocates' bodies, including the Bar Council of India, have resolved to push forward with a demand to enhance the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The Bar Council of India, its counterparts in the States, High Courts' Bar Associations intend to communicate their resolution to the Prime Minister and the Union Law Minister.

A press statement released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) said the advocates' bodies, in a joint meeting, unanimously came to the conclusion that amendments should be immediately introduced in the Constitution to increase the retirement age of High Court judges from 62 years to 65 and that of Supreme Court judges from the current 65 years to 67.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Law Minister, responding to a question in Parliament, had reportedly said there was no move, as of now, from the government's side to seek an increase in the retirement age of judges.

The BCI statement also said lawyers want statutes to be amended to allow "experienced advocates" to head Commissions and other fora.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Presently, statutes like the National Human Rights Commission, etc, find only retired Chief Justices of India or former Supreme Court judges eligible for appointment as chairperson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)
retirement

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app