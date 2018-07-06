Raise judges’ retirement age: Attorney-General

more-in

Attorney-General of India K.K. Venugopal on Friday urged the government to raise the retirement age of Supreme Court and High Court judges at the farewell organised for Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Mr. Venugopal, the top government law officer, said retirement was a blow for several judges who did not get enough time on the Bench to implement their innovative thoughts. “This could have been avoided if the age of retirement was not 62 for High Court judges and 65 for Supreme Court judges,” he said.

“Finally, the judge is elevated to the Supreme Court. And in Supreme Court, it is only when he presides that he is able to hold a sway in regard to the innovative thoughts that he has. By then, it would be time to say ‘goodbye’,” the A-G said.

He expressed “sincere hope that the government would raise it to say, 65 for the judges of High Courts and 68 for judges of Supreme Court. That will be in the interest of the justice delivery system.”

NGT chief

Meanwhile, within a short time of the farewell function, the Centre issued a notification appointing Justice Goel as the Chairman of the National Green Tribunal for a tenure of five years.