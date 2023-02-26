ADVERTISEMENT

Raipur plenary: Congress workers have courage to fight BJP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

February 26, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Nava Raipur

The Congress general secretary also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people

PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks at the 85th plenary session of the party in Raipur on February 26, 2023. Videograb: Twitter/@INCIndia

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress.

She also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.

"Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," the Congress general secretary said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur.

She hailed the struggles of the Congress workers for fighting for the party.

"We know you have courage to fight BJP, time has come to display that courage for country," Ms. Gandhi said.

She said the Congress has to build and strengthen the organisation right from the 'mandala' level.

