Rains ceased on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) in most parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, bringing respite to people, while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said water stagnation has been cleared in most places. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has maintained a red alert for the Chennai belt till Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning as the depression is likely to cross close to Chennai.

Mr. Stalin announced that on October 16 and 17, food is being served free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai to support poor and ordinary people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to be on high alert to the likelihood of flash floods in some parts of the State owing to heavy rains triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal. CM Naidu directed the CMO to keep him updated about the downpour, especially in Nellore and Tirupati districts, on being informed that the rainfall exceeded 20 centimetres at a few places.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday advised people to take necessary precautions following incessant rains in the city, as he declared the government’s preparedness to deal with the situation.

