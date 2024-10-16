GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rains Updates: Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin says waterlogging cleared in most places

Areas such as Cholavaram and Avadi have received intense rain compared to coastal stations

Updated - October 17, 2024 05:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ongole, Andhra Pradesh 16-10-2024: Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria visiting the rain-affected area at Mother Theresa Colony in Ongole on Wednesday. Arrangement

Ongole, Andhra Pradesh 16-10-2024: Prakasam District Collector A. Thameem Ansaria visiting the rain-affected area at Mother Theresa Colony in Ongole on Wednesday. Arrangement | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

This live is now closed.

Rains ceased on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) in most parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, bringing respite to people, while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said water stagnation has been cleared in most places. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has maintained a red alert for the Chennai belt till Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning as the depression is likely to cross close to Chennai.

Also Read | Chennai rains: Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

Mr. Stalin announced that on October 16 and 17, food is being served free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai to support poor and ordinary people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to be on high alert to the likelihood of flash floods in some parts of the State owing to heavy rains triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal. CM Naidu directed the CMO to keep him updated about the downpour, especially in Nellore and Tirupati districts, on being informed that the rainfall exceeded 20 centimetres at a few places.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday advised people to take necessary precautions following incessant rains in the city, as he declared the government’s preparedness to deal with the situation. 

Also Read | Tirupati braces up for heavy rains

Follow the live updates here:
Heavy rain, thunderstorms in Southern States; affecting daily life
  • October 16, 2024 21:21
    Tirumala heavy rain forecast: TTD orders closure of Srivari Mettu footpath route from October 17

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on October 16 (Wednesday) ordered the closure of the road leading to the Papavinasanam theertham, one of the prime visiting spots during the Tirumala pilgrimage, and also announced the temporary shutdown of the Srivari Mettu footpath route from October 17 (Thursday) in the wake of forecast of heavy rain during the next 36 hours by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

    Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, convened a high-level virtual meeting with senior officials to assess the situation and review departmental preparedness.

    Read the whole story here
  • October 16, 2024 21:19
    Tiruppur administration readies 52 relief centres to accommodate displaced people

    The district administration has kept 52 relief centres ready to accommodate people who could be displaced due to flooding in the event of the release of excess water from the Amaravathy and Thirumoorthy dams, in the current spell of rain marking the onset of northeast monsoon.

    The administration has galvanised the government machinery to address water-logging, power cuts, sanitation, food supply and drinking water availability.

    Local bodies have been advised to harness the flow from the dams and rainfall in the water bodies.

    Read the whole story here
  • October 16, 2024 21:16
    Desilting of major drains and channels in Tiruchi likely to be completed by October end

    Desilting of major storm-water drains and drainage channels across the city taken up by the Tiruchi Corporation at the cost of ₹4.12 crore is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. 

    In a bid to prevent flooding during the North-east monsoon, the civic body has identified the flood-prone and low-lying areas in all five zones and has prioritised the desilting works. Major channels in Cholarajapuram, Rajarajan Nagar, Major Saravanan Road, and Rettaivaikkal were included in the drive.

    According to sources, about 31 major drains at a length of 132 km are being desilted at a cost of ₹2.24 crore. Similarly, as many as 21 major channels at a total length of 125 km are being desilted at ₹1.88 crore. Out of the 257 km long drains and channels desilting work has been completed in about 197 km, so far. Around 60 km is pending, and the civic body expects to complete them within two weeks.

    Read the whole story here
  • October 16, 2024 20:55
    Chennai city reservoirs receive steady inflow after massive rains, yet to touch even half the storage

    Chennai’s major reservoirs, particularly Red Hills and Cholavaram, received a steady inflow after massive rains in the catchment areas since Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

    However, officials of the Water Resources Department noted that the possibility of riverine flooding is less during this rain spell as the five reservoirs, which feed drinking water to the city, have only 39% of their combined storage capacity, as of Wednesday (October 16, 2024) evening.

    The reservoirs have added storage of nearly 580 million cubic feet of water (mcft) since Tuesday (October 15, 2024) on the first day of the Northeast monsoon. The storage would be sufficient to provide a drinking water supply to Chennai for a fortnight.

    Read the whole story here
  • October 16, 2024 19:53
    Andhra govt installs 5,000 cameras to monitor districts hit by rains

    The Andhra Pradesh government’s RTGS has installed nearly 5,000 surveillance cameras in the worst affected districts to monitor the situation 24/7.

    The cameras were installed across Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts and is monitored from the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) command control room.

    “RTGS has ramped up efforts to manage the flood situation effectively in light of the heavy rain forecast. RTGS has initiated 24/7 surveillance in the rain-affected districts, deploying 4,845 surveillance cameras,” said an official release.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 19:21
    School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reviews monsoon preparedness in Nagapattinam

    The School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, inspected the precautionary measures in Nagapattinam district in preparation for the North-east monsoon. He assessed the measures in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, and Thirukkuvalai taluks to prevent potential flooding during heavy rains.

    Read the whole story here
  • October 16, 2024 17:43
    Several streams and rivulets at Malvadi Gundam waterfalls spring back to life after heavy rains

    Several steams and rivulets spring back to life owing to the incessant rains that pounded Tirumala since Tuesday - The waterfalls at Malvadi gundem

  • October 16, 2024 17:32
    Flash flood risk alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours

    Flash flood risk alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours

    Flash flood risk alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu till October 17 morning

  • October 16, 2024 17:28
    In Pictures | Aftermath of Tamil Nadu rains

    In Pictures | Aftermath of Tamil Nadu rains

    A well-marked low pressure area brought in heavy rains to Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai and surrounding districts on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). The weather system caused heavy downpour in many districts across the State as well. Cholavaram received an extremely heavy rainfall of 30.2 cm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). Red Hills and Avadi were among the other places that received intense rainfall of 28 cm and 26 cm respectively till 6 a.m. The India Meteorological Department’s flash flood risk outlook has predicted possibility of moderate flash flood risk in Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts till Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning. On Wednesday, the rain-affected areas began to limp back to normalcy as various rescue and relief woks are underway. 

  • October 16, 2024 17:24
    Kerala SDMA warns people in landslide-prone areas to be safe

    On Wednesday (October 16, 2024), intermittent rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the southern state. 

    Given the heavy rain warning, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) urged people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to be on the vigil and move to safer places as per the direction of the authorities.

    “Those living on the banks of rivers and in the catchment areas of dams should also be shifted as per the warnings of authorities,” SDMA added.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 16:59
    IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in two districts in Kerala

    On Wednesday (October 16, 2024), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an “orange alert” in northern Malappuram and Kannur in Kerala, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

    10 other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, were given a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.

    An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 14:56
    Tamil Nadu | A ride to safety

    1.jpg

    As heavy rains lashed Chennai on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), most city roads were completely under water. Corporation workers are seen deploying a JCP vehicle to rescue people to safe areas from the flooding water near North Avenue Korattur, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). | Photo: M. Vedhan

  • October 16, 2024 14:49
    Tamil Nadu | Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 16,196 cusecs

    Mettur dam’s water level stood at 92 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 54.96 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam increased to 16,196 cusecs from Tuesday’s (October 15, 2024) inflow of 15,531 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation and canal irrigation continued at 500 cusecs and 300 cusecs respectively. - The Hindu Bureau

  • October 16, 2024 14:46
    Tamil Nadu | Tourism Minister inspects Mookaneri Lake; instructs to complete renovation works on time

    The Tourism Department Minister R. Rajendran inspected the renovation works at Mookaneri Lake and instructed officials to complete the works on time. He inquired with the officials regarding the water level in the lake and also inspected the beautification and renovation works taking place at the lake.

    Minister Rajendran said that based on the instruction from the Chief Minister, precautionary measures taken for the North East Monsoon were inspected. The important waterbody in Salem is Mookaneri Lake, and it was inspected. Instructions given to officials concerned to monitor the water level and inflow of the lakes in the district. “The Mookaneri Lake that spreads over 4,755 metres has the capacity of storing 2,104.65 million litres,” the Minister added. - The Hindu Bureau

  • October 16, 2024 14:41
    Tamil Nadu | Erode, Salem receives moderate rainfall

    The Salem and Erode districts received moderate rainfall and Namakkal district light rainfall on October 16, 2024. For the past three days, rain has been pouring in various parts of Salem, Erode, and Namakkal districts. On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the rain poured at moderate levels in Salem and Erode. 

    In the past 24 hours that ended at 6 a.m., on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), Erode district received 247 mm of rainfall and the average rainfall was 14.53 mm. Modakkurichi received the highest amount of rain, 53 mm, followed by 35.60 mm in Kunderipallam Dam, 27 mm in Sathyamangalam, 25 mm in Nambiyur, 24.20 mm in Bhavanisagar Dam, 19.40 mm in Varattupalllam Dam, 19 mm in Perundurai, 17 mm in Chennimalai, 11 mm in Kodiveri dam, 7 mm in Erode, 4.20 mm in Gobichettipalayam, 2 mm in Ammapettai, 1.60 mm in Elanthakuttai Medu and 1 mm in Thalavadi. - The Hindu Bureau

  • October 16, 2024 14:37
    Andhra Pradesh | All reservoirs in SPSR Nellore district close to brim

    The water levels at all major reservoirs in SPSR Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh are close to their full reservoir level (FRL) by Wednesday morning (October 16, 2024. Somasila Project is the biggest storage reservoir in Penna River basin which supplies water for domestic and agricultural purposes to Nellore and its neighbouring districts. Its present level stood at 96.7 metres against its FRL of 100.5 metres. - The Hindu Bureau

  • October 16, 2024 14:17
    Tamil Nadu receives heavy rainfall; dams fill up fast

    Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ resulting in the dams getting filled up fast.

    During the past 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said it observed extremely heavy rainfall in many places.

    The Cholavaram reservoir in neighbouring Tiruvallur district received 302.6 mm rainfall on a single day when the Northeast Monsoon commenced on October 15.

    The Redhills lake, near Chennai, received 279.2 mm rainfall while Chembarambakkam obtained 85 mm, Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai: 62, Poondi: 60, and Veeranam: 50.20 mm rainfall.

    “The water level in the Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal (Redhills), Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai, Chembarambakkam, and Veeranam reservoirs in Chennai and suburbs increased steadily,” the Water Resources Department said.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 13:40
    Chennai rains: Thiruppugazh Panel Recommendations could have prevented waterlogging, says Ramadoss

    Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said that if the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had constructed stormwater drains based on the recommendations of Chennai Flood Disaster Mitigation and Management Committee, headed by retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh, waterlogging could have been prevented in the city after Tuesday’s (October 15, 2024) rains.

    In a statement, the PMK leader said residents of Chennai could heave a sigh of relief as the intensity of rainfall was lesser than expected on Tuesday night. The GCC also carried out extensive work in pumping out rainwater stagnated on main roads. As a result, the city returned to normalcy and traffic movement was restored in many areas.

    Click here to read more
  • October 16, 2024 13:03
    Chennai rains: Water has fully receded in GCC areas, says Udhayanidhi

    Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said floodwater has completely receded in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) after the rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

    “The water has not stagnated in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation. And that is the white paper,” he told reporters, countering AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement seeking a white paper on the measures taken by the DMK government to tackle the rains.

    Read the full story below

    Chennai rains: Water has fully receded in GCC areas, says Udhayanidhi

    Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said floodwater has completely receded in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) after the rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

  • October 16, 2024 12:55
    Bengaluru civic chief inspects flooded areas; tractors deployed

    After heavy rainfall on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), several locations in Bengaluru , including the Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Yelahanka, experienced severe flooding, prompting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to deploy tractors to assist residents in movement and evacuation.

    BBMP’s chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, along with a team of officials, visited the area to assess the situation. Mr. Giri stated that he had instructed his team to take immediate action to resolve the issue, with floodwaters reaching up to three feet in some places.

    Mr. Giri also mentioned that a help desk had been set up the previous evening to provide essentials like drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits to the affected residents. Two tractors have been arranged to assist residents with transportation in and out of the apartment complex.

    Read the full story below

    Bengaluru rains: Civic chief inspects flooded areas; tractors deployed in Kendriya Vihar apartment

    BBMP deploys tractors to assist flooded Bengaluru residents; chief commissioner takes immediate action to resolve flooding issues.

  • October 16, 2024 12:54
    Tirupati braces up for heavy rains

    The coastal mandal of Sullurpeta recorded a huge rainfall of 220.4 mm on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), which is the highest in the Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

    The thundershowers are so intense that the figure is nearly double the rainfall registered by Chittamur mandal, which turned out to be the second highest in the district at 134.4mm.

    Against the 6918.3mm normal rainfall for October, the Tirupati district has already received 6481.7mm till date, of which 3074.4mm witnessed on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) alone, which indicates the intensity of the rainfall.

    Click here to read the full story
  • October 16, 2024 12:26
    Heavy overnight rains lash Nellore, Tirupati districts

    While until 7 p.m. on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), many places recorded less than 40 mm of rainfall, the situation changed at night as the well-marked low pressure intensified into a depression at around 9.30 p.m., triggering very heavy rainfall in Tirupati and SPSR Nellore districts.

    The depression lay centered over the same region as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the bulletin, and it is about 320 km east-southeast of Chennai, 350 km east of Puducherry and 400 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh). 

    A red alert is in place for the districts of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa for October 16.

    Read the full story below

    Andhra Pradesh rains: Heavy overnight downpour batters Nellore and Tirupati districts

    Andhra Pradesh rains: Intense rainfall hits Tirupati and SPSR Nellore districts

  • October 16, 2024 12:04
    Rain washes out first Test session at Bengaluru

    Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk on the field during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on October 16, 2024.

    Rain of varying intensity washed out the first session of the opening Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

    Even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 a.m., could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning. There was a smattering of spectators at the stadium despite the inclement weather.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 11:50
    Railway cancels some trains due to waterlogging over tracks

    The South Western Railway on Wednesday cancelled some trains due to waterlogging over tracks following heavy rains.

    “The decision was taken due to waterlogging in the up fast line over Bridge No 114 between Basin Bridge Jn.(Chennai) and Veysarpadi stations,” an SWR official said.

    Train No. 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express and train No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express journey have been cancelled.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 11:49
    Karnataka Govt will manage the situation: Deputy CM Shivakumar

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) advised people to take necessary precautions following incessant rains in the city, as he declared the government’s preparedness to deal with the situation.

    He said the Government has the “strength” to manage the situation and “set right” the issues that have cropped up due to the rains.

    “I appeal to citizens to take necessary precautions in the wake of the rains. There might be some traffic issues today,” Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said.

    He said he would review the situation in the evening with the police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), fire department and other concerned officials.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 11:47
    Rain ceases, TN CM Stalin says relief work on

    Rains ceased on Wednesday in most parts of northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai, bringing respite to people, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said relief work is being carried out.

    CM Stalin announced that on October 16 and 17, food will be provided free of cost in Amma canteens in Chennai to support poor and ordinary people.

    The CM in a post on ‘X’ said that relief work is on in full swing in areas affected by heavy rains on Tuesday.

    The Greater Chennai Corporation has housed people living in low lying areas in relief centres and all support is being extended to them, including food.

    The IMD said the depression over Bay of Bengal is now about 360 km east-southeast of Chennai, 390 km east of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

    - PTI

  • October 16, 2024 11:13
    Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

    In light of the floods in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said food would be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and Thursday (October 17, 2024). 

    Free food would be provided in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones and other areas, he said in a social media post.

    Read the full story below

    Chennai rains: Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

    In light of the floods in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said food would be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and Thursday (October 17, 2024).

  • October 16, 2024 11:08
    Heavy rains in Kerala; warning issued
  • October 16, 2024 10:52
    Andhra Pradesh CM alerts officials about likelihood of flash floods 

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the ​officials to be on high alert to the likelihood of flash floods ​in some parts of the State owing to heavy rains triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal. 

    Mr. Naidu directed the CMO to keep him updated about the downpour, especially in Nellore and Tirupati districts, after being informed that the rainfall exceeded 20 centimetres at a few places.

  • October 16, 2024 10:25
    Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal to make landfall on October 17

    A depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17 morning and is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several places of South Coast and Rayalaseema.

    Ronanki Kurmanath, Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said, “A depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm which is moving in a northwest direction at a speed of 10 km/h. It is located 440 km from Chennai, 460 km from Puducherry, and 530 km from Nellore.”

    “The storm is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore by tomorrow morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places in the South Coast and Rayalaseema, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some areas. Along the coast, wind speeds of 40-60 km/h are expected,” said Mr. Kurmanath.

    - ANI

  • October 16, 2024 10:13
    Rain delays toss for first Test match between India and New Zealand

    The toss for the ​first Test between India and New Zealand​ has been delayed due to incessant rain here on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

    The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily.

    Showers throughout the day have been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.

  • October 16, 2024 10:10
    Section of construction site at Manyata Tech Park collapsed on October 15
  • October 16, 2024 09:16
    Bengaluru faces heavy rain disruptions; schools closed, many work from home

    Rainfall continues in Bengaluru even on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) morning in many parts of the city, after a short break on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) night. 

    While rain and disruption in metro services due to a tree fall for a couple hours led to traffic snarls in many parts, many private employees have opted to work from home on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and holiday has been declared for schools by district administration. Some schools are having online classes.

    Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal has been affected very badly due to the incessant rainfall. Traffic restrictions have been imposed inside the park as roads are inundated and water is overflowing.

    Northwood Villas, a gated community in Gadenahalli near Yelahanka has been completely inundated. Residents are struggling for drinking water as sewage water has entered the sumps.

    Jahnavi T. R.
  • October 16, 2024 09:08
    GCC serves 7,18,885 meals at relief centres in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

    Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reports 198 relief centers, of which 36 are occupied and nearly 1360 meals are served.

    According to GCC, out of 100 food centers, 94 are utilised, with 7,18,885 meals prepared.

  • October 16, 2024 08:55
    Namma Metro operations on Purple Line in Bengaluru restored

    The Namma Metro operations on Purple line in Bengaluru was restored from 8.05 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). The trains are plying as usual between Whitefield and Challaghatta in Bengaluru.

    The Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation has made preparations for disaster management and has set up separate control rooms in eight zones of the corporation along with a 24/7 toll-free helpline number 1533 and zone wise telephone numbers.

  • October 16, 2024 08:45
    100 pregnant women shifted to hospitals in Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh

    With heavy rain forecast, Prakasam Collector A. Thameem Ansaria on October 15 (Monday) asked the officials to take measures to prevent any loss of life, with a focus on pregnant and lactating women.

    District Medical Officer of Health (DMHO) D. Suresh Kumar said 385 pregnant women were identified, of which 101 women were shifted to community health centres or hospitals.

    The district administration has set up 13 relief centres at schools, colleges, churches and other buildings in Ongole.

    Read the full story below

    100 pregnant women shifted to hospitals in Prakasam district amid heavy rain forecast

    Prakasam Collector urges pregnant women to stay indoors during heavy rain, sets up relief centers in Ongole.

  • October 16, 2024 08:20
    Northeast monsoon triggers intense rain spell over northern districts in Tamil Nadu

    A red alert has been sounded for Chennai and its neighbouring areas for Wednesday (October 16, 2024), indicating the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rain. 

    The well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and lies about 490 km south-east of Chennai. It is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, in the early hours of Thursday (October 17, 2024).

    The monsoon has set in five days before its normal onset date of October 20, 2024. Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm is predicted in Chennai and neighbouring areas for Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

    Click here to read the full story
  • October 16, 2024 08:11
    Heavy rainfall brings Bengaluru to its knees; 52 areas, 142 houses flooded

    Incessant rainfall throughout the day brought Bengaluru to its knees on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), with several areas and roads flooded, causing inconvenience to the citizens. 

    According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body, along with disaster management staff, cleared flooding in 102 houses. According to data shared by the BBMP, water entered 142 houses and 39 trees fell. The BBMP has cleared 26 trees. Flooding was reported from 52 areas in the city.

    Click here to read the full story
  • October 16, 2024 08:07
    Three 30-member NDRF teams arrive in Puducherry

    Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived in Puducherry view of the heavy rain.

    According to Collector A. Kulothungan, each team comprises 30 personnel. One of the teams has been deployed in Karaikal and the other two teams would be stationed here.

    A total of 322 relief centres had been set up across the Union Territory. Of them, 209 centres are located in Puducherry, 91 in Karaikal, 17 in Yanam, and 5 relief centres in Mahe.

    The Collector said that at least 50 fibre boats have been kept ready to launch rescue operations across the Union Territory.

    Click below to read the full story

    Three 30-member NDRF teams arrive in Union Territory

    Government declares holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to heavy rainfall forecast.

  • October 16, 2024 08:02
    Tree fall obstructs Namma Metro operations on Purple Line in Bengaluru

    A tree fell obstructed Namma Metro’s Purple Line between SV Road and Indiranagar. BMRCL said. From 6.15 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), trains are running only between MG Road-Challaghatta and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield due to a tree obstructing operations.

    The maintenance team is removing tree obstructions for train movement, and BMTC has been informed to run feeders between MG road and Baiyappanahalli section, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRL) posted on X.

  • October 16, 2024 07:52
    137 vulnerable spots for inundation identified in Vellore, nearby districts

    The district administrations of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur have identified a total of 137 spots that are vulnerable to inundation during the northeast monsoon, which set in on Tuesday (October 16, 2024).

    Of them, Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of vulnerable regions at 56 — mainly in Cheyyar and Arani — followed by Ranipet (47) and Vellore (23). Those residing in low-lying areas were asked to temporarily shift to higher ground or the relief centres that have been set up in each of these districts.

    Waterbodies in these districts are filling faster. According to WRD officials, major reservoirs in these districts were reaching 50% of their total capacity. Those living along water channels have been asked to relocate.

    Read the full story below

    137 vulnerable spots for inundation identified in Vellore, nearby districts

    District administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Tirupattur identify 137 flood-prone spots during northeast monsoon.

  • October 16, 2024 07:39
    Cab, auto rides became sparse and expensive in Bengaluru

    Incessant rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) left many commuters scouring through apps to get a ride, especially in the peak hours of morning and evening as prices surged owing to high demand. Autorickshaw fares were relatively cheaper, while cab fares almost doubled.

    “I tried three apps around 9.30 a.m. to secure a ride from Yelahanka to south Bengaluru. Even then, the fare was almost double than usual, and it took me two hours to reach my destination,” said Ravi Kumar from Yelahanka.

    “During the peak hour today (Tuesday), I was active on three ride-hailing apps, and every minute, I received an unprecedented number of booking requests on all three apps. With rain in the morning and with the risk of flooding, many did not want to take out their vehicles and hence booked rides,” said Pradeepa, an autorickshaw driver on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

    Click here to read the full story
  • October 16, 2024 07:32
    IMD predicts moderate rain in various parts of Tamil Nadu

    Light thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely in several Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, and Vellore on Wednesday (October 18, 2024), while light/moderate rain is expected in isolated areas over Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Theni districts, according to the India Meteorological Department Regional Centre bulletin.

    In view of the heavy rain prediction, a rain holiday is declared for schools alone on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) in Tiruvannamalai district.

  • October 16, 2024 06:48
    Bengaluru to witness rainfall for next three days: IMD

    Bengaluru, which saw incessant rainfall on Tuesday following the onset of the north-east monsoon, is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the next three days. 

    C.S. Patil, scientist and director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said the city is very likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the next three days. 

    “The south-west monsoon withdrew from Karnataka on October 15. Simultaneously, the north-east monsoon rainfall activity has commenced over the south-east peninsular today [Tuesday]. A well marked low-pressure area lies over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 24 hours. Under the influence of this system, coastal Karnataka and south-interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall and north-interior Karnataka is very likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall from October 15 to 18 ,” said Mr. Patil. 

    “Bengaluru, Kolar, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Dharward, Belagavi, and Haveri districts are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which yellow and orange alerts have been announced from October 15 to 17,” Mr. Patil said.

    The IMD further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru are very likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday.

    Overnight rain extended into the morning of Tuesday and lasted till evening. 

    According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 59.8 mm rainfall, HAL airport received 80.1 mm rainfall, and the Kempegowda International Airport received 4.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm. on Tuesday. 

  • October 16, 2024 06:29
    Holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, three neighbouring districts on October 16

    In view of the heavy rain forecast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed the authorities to declare a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 16. 

    According to an official release, October 16 has been declared a public holiday for government offices and public sector undertakings in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. However, key government departments involved in rescue and relief operations would function. 

    Services by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai Metro, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), airlines (subject to weather condition), petrol bunks, hotels, and eateries would function as usual. “Shops and commercial establishments would function as usual.”

    The Tamil Nadu government has also advised the private companies to either work with a skeleton staff or allow their employees to work from home on October 16, when heavy rain has been forecast. 

Published - October 16, 2024 06:27 am IST

Tamil Nadu / Kerala / Andhra Pradesh / Karnataka / rains / weather / weather news / Live news / Puducherry

