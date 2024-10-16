The well-marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west to northwestwards and intensified into a depression on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17 as a depression,” the Met said in a press release.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour (kmph) is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, including along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till October 17.

The Tamil Nadu government said that disaster response force teams of the State and Centre are on standby in 26 locations in Chennai and districts nearby. Also, 219 boats are ready for use for rain related tasks in Chennai and other parts of the State.

