Live

Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh bring States to their knees

Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 16

Updated - October 16, 2024 06:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles parked in the Velachery flyover, due to heavy rains in the city on October 16, 2024.

Vehicles parked in the Velachery flyover, due to heavy rains in the city on October 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The well-marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west to northwestwards and intensified into a depression on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during the early morning of October 17 as a depression,” the Met said in a press release.

Also read | Holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, three neighbouring districts on Oct 16

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour (kmph) is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, including along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till October 17.

The Tamil Nadu government said that disaster response force teams of the State and Centre are on standby in 26 locations in Chennai and districts nearby. Also, 219 boats are ready for use for rain related tasks in Chennai and other parts of the State. 

Also read | Bengaluru office-goers struggle in the rains and many choose to work from home

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • October 16, 2024 06:29
    Holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, three neighbouring districts on October 16

    In view of the heavy rain forecast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed the authorities to declare a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 16. 

    According to an official release, October 16 has been declared a public holiday for government offices and public sector undertakings in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. However, key government departments involved in rescue and relief operations would function. 

    Services by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai Metro, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), airlines (subject to weather condition), petrol bunks, hotels, and eateries would function as usual. “Shops and commercial establishments would function as usual.”

    The Tamil Nadu government has also advised the private companies to either work with a skeleton staff or allow their employees to work from home on October 16, when heavy rain has been forecast. 

Published - October 16, 2024 06:27 am IST

