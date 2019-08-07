Rains ease in Nashik, water level in Godavari starts reducing

The flood situation in Nashik in Maharashtra eased on August 6 as water level in the Godavari river, which was flowing above the danger mark, started receding, an official said.

The intensity of rains lessened since the early hours of the day, with Trimbakeshwar getting 81 millimetres and Igatpuri receiving 65 mm, as per data from the collector’s office.

“We released 8.973 cusecs of water from Gangapur Dam into Godavari river at 7 a.m. today. The quantum of water released from Darna dam stood at 13,026 cusecs. Water had be let off from Bhavali, Alandi, Palkhed, Chankapur, Haranbari and Punegaon dams as well,” R.S. Shinde, Executive Engineer, state Irrigation department said on August 6.

An official said water level of Mosam river in Malegaon, a powerloom town in the district, was rising and there was a threat of flood there.

The receding water level in the Godavari river brought about its own share of woes for conservancy staff as several hundred tonnes of garbage, plastic and slush were left strewn across areas close to the banks, including the Ram Setu and Gagde Maharaj bridges, said officials.

The intensity of the gushing water had bent some of the railings on these bridges, they pointed out.

Utensil and jewellery shops in the city’s Saraf Bazar area also took in a lot of muck due to the floods, these officials said.

According to data from the collector’s office, predominantly tribal Surgana tehsil recorded 202.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8 a.m. on August 6.