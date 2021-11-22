Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu bear the brunt of floods | Live updates

22 November 2021 12:51 IST

Parts of southern States continued to witness monsoon fury on Monday with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka bearing the brunt with flooded streets, overflowing rivers and loss of lives

The swelling Chitravathi, Papagni and Penna rivers continue to pose a threat at various places in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The State Ministers and MLAs of flood-affected Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts are staying in the region to monitor rehabilitation and relief operations.

The Karnataka Government has estimated the extensive damage in South-Interior Karnataka region due to untimely rains in November in which 24 persons have died and crops on 5 lakh hectares have been destroyed.

Meanwhile a central team is visiting parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today to assess the rain damage. The seven-member team plans to visit 12 affected districts in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory this week.

Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit flood hit areas

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to visit some of the flood-hit regions close to Bengaluru today. He has visited villages in Hoskote on Monday morning and will visit Kolar later in the day.

The Chief Minister has promised to do city rounds soon to inspect rain damage. In the emergency meeting held on Sunday night, orders were issued for Rs. 25 lakh for each zone or BBMP. A zone-wise survey has also been ordered.

Bengaluru

Police, fire and emergency service personnel and locals joined hands to help 603 families marooned in Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka.

Many residents are still trapped, and rescue efforts are on, said emergency personnel.

Police fire and emergency service personnel and locals joined hands to help flooded families in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Bengaluru

Water gushing out from Singapura Lake flooding the residential layout surrounding the lake

Water gushing out from Singapura Lake flooding the residential layout surrounding the lake, off Hessarghatta road, in Bengaluru on November 22, 2021 | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar. K

Bengaluru

Manyata Tech Park flooded; Yelahanka faces the brunt of rain fury

Bengaluru

Compound wall collapsed at Yalahanka

Bengaluru

Yelahanka battered by heavy rains

Several areas in Bengaluru's north and north-west parts were battered by heavy rains on Sunday evening. Apart from flooding basements of several apartments, rain water inundated several homes in many localities in Yelahanka zone and parts of Mahadevapura zone.

According to initial reports, the Singapura lake, Amanikere lake, and Allalasandra lake have overflowed and transformed roads in the vicinity into rivulets. Several apartments were marooned, with residents unable to get out of their homes.

Water from the Amanikere lake flooded Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka. Residents claimed nearly four-feet water was stagnating in the basements of all eight blocks of the apartment complex. Residents were rescued in rafts by the personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, on Monday morning. The power supply to the complex has now been cut off.

Bengaluru

Citizens take out rally demanding basic amenities

Tired of their appeals for basic amenities falling on deaf ears, residents of Green Villae and Junnasandra, which come under Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, took out a protest rally on Sunday.

Scores of residents, young and old, walked on slushy roads, carrying placards and raising slogans demanding better amenities.

Andhra Pradesh

AP-Transco begins to assess flood damage

Restoration of the inundated 132 kV sub-stations tops the list of priorities the AP-Transco has for bringing normalcy in the flood-hit southern districts of the State.

With Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and AP-Transco Chairman and Managing Director N. Srikant constantly reviewing the situation, a team rushed to the districts to assess the damage as well as to illuminate the flood-ravaged areas.

AP-Transco Director K. Praveen Kumar, who inspected one such 132 kV sub-station in Tirupati on Sunday, immediately sat for a review meeting with Kadapa zone Chief Engineer S. Sriramulu, APSPDCL Superintending Engineers K. Chalapathi (Chittoor region) and K. Srinivas (Nellore circle), AP-Transco Superintending Engineer (Tirupati circle) N. Pratap Kumar, and Superintending Engineer (civil) V. Narasimha Kumar.

Andhra Pradesh

Railway link between A.P. and Tamil Nadu snaps

Rail link between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu snapped as the Indian Railways cancelled trains in many sections due to breaches and damage to tracks caused by heavy rains and floods.

As a result, passengers were stranded in many stations, including Vijayawada, Nellore, Eluru, Gudur, Tirupati, and other places in the Vijayawada and Guntakal divisions on Sunday.

Vijayawada

Several trains were cancelled due to rain and floods, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Railway station wears a deserted look as several trains were cancelled due to rain and floods, on Monday | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Chennai

Vehicles wading through the stagnated rain water at Demellows Road, and North Usman Road

Vehicles wadding through the stagnated rain water at Demellows Road during the heavy rain on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Vehicles wading through stagnated rain water at North Usman Road, T.Nagar in Chennai on Monday | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam. B

Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner with Central team visited rain affected areas

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi with Central team visited rain affected areas at Pullianthope High Road On Monday | Photo Credit: Ragu. R

Chennai

Rains at Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar

rRains at Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar | Photo Credit: Pichumani. K

Chennai

Sharp showers lash several parts of Chennai

Rains lashed several parts of Chennai city from early hours of Monday, November 22, 2022 and led to waterlogging in areas that were returning to normalcy after an intense rainspell during early November.

In its nowcast bulletin at 9 a.m., the Meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains over Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur for the next one or two hours.

