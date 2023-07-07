Rain inundates coastal Karnataka, brings parts of Kerala to a halt

July 07, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

Almost all areas of Udupi city in Karnataka, particularly those on the banks of the Indrani rivulet (Kalsanka Thodu), were inundated in flood waters since July 6 morning even as heavy rains measuring up to 200 mm pounded the region.

High tides in the Arabian Sea delayed draining out of the rainwater even as clogged stormwater drains contributed to the agony of people. No casualty was reported.

Fire and Emergency Force personnel along with local people ferried stranded residents to safe locations from flood-affected areas using inflatable as well as traditional boats.

Moderate to heavy rainfall continued to lash Dakshina Kannada on July 6 with water from the brimming Shambhavi river entering Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple at Mulky and the district administration evacuating 53 people and opening four relief camps to accommodate those affected by rain and flood.

The Dakshina Kannada district recorded 129.6 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 6.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has issued red alert (rainfall likely above 204.5 mm) for the coastal districts till 8.30 a.m. on July 7. It has issued orange alert (rainfall will be between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm) from 8.30 a.m. on July 7 to 8.30 a.m. on July 8.

Intensity to come down

Heavy rain brought parts of Kerala to a halt for the fourth consecutive day with an reinvigorated southwest monsoon continuing to batter central and north Kerala on July 6, triggering minor landslips in two places in the forest area of Vaithalkund in Kannur district and aggravating the coastal erosion along the coastline of the State. Rain claimed three lives in the State on July 6.

As many as 2,531 people were shifted to 112 relief camps in the State so far.

In Kozhikode, the disaster management squad shifted 18 families from a tribal hamlet in Kodenchery panchayat following landslip threat.

In Alappuzha, most parts of upper Kuttanad and parts of Kuttanad were under flood water.

The intensity of rain is likely to weaken from July 7.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on July 7 warning of isolated heavy rain.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram)

