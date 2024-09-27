ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to run nearly 6,000 special trains this festive season: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Published - September 27, 2024 03:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Ashwini Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: ANI

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Besides, additional general coaches have been added to 108 trains and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned to take care of the extra rush witnessed during festivals,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Several train routes, especially those destined for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal witness heavy rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This will facilitate more than one crore passengers to go home during this puja rush," he said.

Durga Puja begins on October 9, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 while Chhath Puja will take place on November 7 and 8 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US