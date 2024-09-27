GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways to run nearly 6,000 special trains this festive season: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.

Published - September 27, 2024 03:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: ANI

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

“Besides, additional general coaches have been added to 108 trains and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned to take care of the extra rush witnessed during festivals,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Several train routes, especially those destined for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal witness heavy rush during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Mr. Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.

"This will facilitate more than one crore passengers to go home during this puja rush," he said.

Durga Puja begins on October 9, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 while Chhath Puja will take place on November 7 and 8 this year.

