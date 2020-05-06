Railways to run 42 Shramik Special trains today

The Indian Railways on Wednesday said it plans to run 42 additional Shramik Special trains today (May 6).

“...Yesterday, we had run 38 Shramik Special trains. Today, we are planning 42 more trains,” a railways spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that till 1300 hours on Wednesday, 22 such trains were operated, taking the total tally of Shramik Special trains to 115.

Till May 4, the Indian Railways had run 55 Shramik Special trains. On Tuesday, Union Home Ministry spokesperson Punya Salila Srivastava said these special trains had so far ferried about 70,000 migrants.

On an average, each of these trains has a capacity to carry about 1,000-1,200 passengers. Each train has 24 coaches, with each coach having a capacity of 72 seats. However, this capacity has now been reduced to about 50 due to social distancing norms.

PTI adds:

Till Tuesday night, the national transporter had run 88 trains for the migrant workers who were stranded at their workplaces due to the coronavirus lockdown and wishing to go back to their homes.

Among the receiving states, Bihar has accepted 13 trains, with 11 more currently on journey and six more planned, the data accessed by PTI shows.

Uttar Pradesh has received 10 such trains and five more are on their way and 12 more planned, as per the data.

The West Bengal government has, however, given clearance to only two trains — one each from Rajasthan and Kerala —and they are on their journeys to the state.

Jharkhand has accepted four trains, while five are on their way to the state. Two more Shramik Special trains have been planned.

Odisha has received seven trains and five are on their way to the state, with one more planned, the data shows.