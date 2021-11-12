Railways to resume regular train services

Fares to go back to pre-COVID levels

Nearly 20 months after the pandemic disrupted operations, the Indian Railways on Friday said it will resume regular trains with pre-COVID fares.

“...Ministry of Railways have decided that all regular Time Tabled Trains which are presently operating as MSPC [Mail/Express Special] and HSP [Holiday Special] train services... shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisation as applicable,” the national carrier said.

The Railways had stopped passenger services in March last year due to the pandemic, gradually resuming services from May 2020 onwards in a phased manner. However, most of the resumed trains were operating as ‘special trains’ for which ticket prices were higher than regular trains, without concessions for senior citizens. The number for these train numbers began with ‘0’.

In a letter to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers on Friday, the Railways added that for tickets booked in advance, no difference of fare either to be collected by Railways or any refund due to already booked passengers will be permitted.

“Second class of such trains shall continue to run as reserved except any relaxation permitted in special case,” it added.

However, a Railways spokesperson added that COVID-related restrictions such as not providing linens will continue.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has been asked to make necessary changes in the software to reflect the changes. Additionally, each zonal railway has been directed to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to make the details available to all the concerned staff well in advance and necessary changes are made in the database.