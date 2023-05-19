Railways to operate 380 special trains to deal with holiday rush

May 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi

In order to deal with the rush during summer holidays, Indian Railways has sanctioned 6369 trips involving 380 special trains. In all 1770 more trips have been added this year. Last year there were a total of4599 trips by 348 trains.

The major destinations connected via special trains are Patna-Secunderabad, Patna-Yesvantpur, Barauni-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Patna, New Delhi-Katra, Chandigarh-Gorakhpur, Anand Vihar- Patna, Visakhapatnam-Puri-Howrah, Mumbai-Patna, Mumbai-Gorakhpur.

In order to cater to the summer rush, all zonal Railways spread across the country have geared up to run special trips. Through these special trains, connectivity from various states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi is being ensured.

The official added, planning and running of special trains is a continuous process for which inputs are taken from all the communication channels 24x 7 including media reports, social media platforms, Railway Integrated helpline number 139, apart from details of waitlist passengers in Passenger Reservation System to assess demand of trains on a particular route. Based on this requirement, number of trains and number of trips are augmented.

South Western Railway catering mostly to Karnataka is running a maximum of 1790 trips this summer season compared to 779 trips last year. Western Railway catering to the state of Gujarat is to run 1470 trips compared to 438 trips last year. South Central Railway is running 784 trips which is 80 trips more than the last year. To deal with the heavy rush in the northern part of the country, North Western Railway is running 400 trips, East Central Railway is running 380 trips. Northern Railway plans to run 324 trips this year.

