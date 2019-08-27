Railways to offer up to 25% discount in some Shatabdi, Tejas trains: Official

Faced with stiff competition from roadways and low-cost airlines, railways is set to offer up to 25% discounts in trains like Shatabdi Express, Tejas and Gatiman Express which have low occupancy, to bump up ticket sales, according to a senior official.
The discount will be given on the base fare of trains with AC chair car and executive chair car seats and charges like GST, reservation fee, superfast charges and others will be levied separately, the official said on Tuesday.
“Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50% in the previous year are eligible for the discount,” the official said.
