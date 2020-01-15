Railways to offer content on demand by 2022

Train journeys could soon become a more entertaining with the Indian Railways planning to offer access to “high quality, buffer free” video content to passengers. The project, to be implemented by PSU RailTel, is expected to be rolled out fully in the next two years.

RailTel has selected Margo Network, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment, as the digital entertainment service provider for providing content-on-demand (CoD) on trains and at railway stations, an official statement said. The multilingual content, which will be made available in both paid and unpaid formats, will include movies, shows, music and educational programs.

“Content on Demand (CoD) will soon be available in all Premium/Express/Mail trains and Suburban trains of Indian Railways...The project will be implemented in two yearsand the provision of content such as movies, shows, educational programs etc. will be made available both in paid and unpaid formats for a contract period of 10 years, which includes first two years of implementation,” RailTel said.

The content will be provided in moving trains through media servers installed in trains. In addition, the CoD platform will also offer e-commerce services such as bookings for cab, bus and trains.

“With CoD, passengers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted free as well as subscription based entertainment service and high Quality buffer free streaming across personal devices during their train journey. The content will be periodically refreshed,” the statement said.

Puneet Chawla, CMD at RailTel said the Content on Demand service will not only improve overall passenger experience but at the same time will increase the non-fare revenue through multiple monetization models. The earnings are mainly expected to come from three streams -- advertisements, subscriptions and e-Commerce/partnership services.

The project will cover all 17 Zones of Indian Railways and a total of approximately 8,731 trains — 3003 trains (Premium/Mail/Express- to and fro) pan India and 2864 pairs of Suburban Trains.

“Also CoD will be available at all Wi-Fi enabled Railway Stations which has crossed 5563 Railway stations as on date,” RailTel said.