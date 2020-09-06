Railways to begin recruitment process for from December 15

Railway Recruitment Boards are committed to holding computer-based tests for all notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation amid the pandemic, a statement from the Railways said.

The Indian Railways will start conducting computer-based examinations for around 1.40 lakh posts from December 15, Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said Saturday.

Around 2.42 crore applications have been received for these posts, he said.

35,208 posts in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks and others

1,663 posts for isolated and ministerial categories such as steno and teachers

1,03,769 posts for level-one vacancies such as track maintainers and pointsman

“The computer-based exams will begin from December 15 for the three categories of posts and a detailed schedule will be announced very soon,” Yadav said. “We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed.”

Railway Recruitment Boards are committed to holding computer-based tests for all notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation amid the pandemic, a statement from the Railways said.

Yadav said that with the experience of holding examination for the JEE and NEET, it was felt that the Railways too can start the exam process. Standard operating procedures for conducting the examination are being framed.