National

Railways suffered ₹36,000 crore loss during pandemic; goods trains real revenue generators: Raosaheb Danve

File Photo   | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday said that the Railways has suffered losses to the tune of ₹36,000 crore during the coronavirus pandemic, and termed goods trains as the real revenue generators for the national transporter.

The Minister of State for Railways was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an underbridge at the Jalna railway station.

"The passenger train segment always runs into losses. Since increasing the ticket fares affects the passengers, we cannot do so. During the pandemic, the Railways suffered losses of ₹36,000 crore," he said.

"Only goods trains generate revenue. During the pandemic, these trains played an important role in carrying goods and providing relief to people," he added.

Also Read
Indian Railways has so far incurred 87% loss in passenger revenue, down from ₹53,000 crore last year to just ₹4,600 crore, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Railways incurs 87% loss in passenger revenue due to COVID-19

 

Mr. Danve also spoke about a bullet train project would be executed along the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, which is under construction at present.

He said this project would be rolled out along the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway as it is, “necessary for people”.

“The Railways has undertaken the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor project, which will connect Navi Mumbai to Delhi,” Mr. Danve added.

Additionally, he assured doubling of tracks between Nanded and Manmad stations, and said he would check if the Jalna-Khamgaon railway line was viable or not.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who was also present at the event, said the State government has sanctioned a hospital in Jalna for treatment of those suffering from mental illnesses. He said the facility would benefit the Marathwada region.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 7:47:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railways-suffered-36000-crore-loss-during-pandemic-goods-trains-real-revenue-generators-raosaheb-danve/article36045854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY