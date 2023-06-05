Railways signal-telecom wing needs a leg up

June 05, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Odisha train tragedy which took 275 lives has exposed the failings in the functioning of Indian Railways of neglecting the critical signal and telecommunications wing even when new technology is being introduced for upgrading infrastructure like modern trains and machinery to maintain or lay tracks, overhead traction, increasing speeds and so on.

“The mishap has put the spotlight on the human resource deployment problem, especially in the telecommunications-signalling wing. At the ground level it is saddled with semi-skilled workers promoted from linemen towards handling mechanical or sophisticated electronic systems,” explained senior railway officials, requesting anonymity.

These ground level staff simply do not have the personality to stand up to pressures from the traffic or civil engineering wings breathing down their neck to complete his work – maintenance or inspection or repairs – as it could mean delay in running time of the express trains.

Problem is quite acute at the wayside stations – where express trains are supposed to breeze through without halting. “Railways has started outsourcing certain works including maintenance of new telecom-signal equipment by the companies concerned. These firms deploy badly trained and lowly paid technical personnel including fresh engineering graduates with no motivation to work in such places,” reveal senior officials.

Even among railway engineers “nobody is willing to work” in remote places with bare amenities and boxed into small quarters. “We need to think of recruiting highly qualified engineers from good institutes with better pay, continuous training programmes and counselling to ensure safety continues to be of paramount importance for the railways,” they affirm.

The issue is also of inter-department rivalry despite unified managed structure in vogue now. “Derailments should not happen. Railways being a government monopoly has no incentive for performance. Instead of making top heads roll, there are hiding behind a sabotage theory of inter-locking signal system being tampered to cover up for the system failure,” attest senior officials.

When so much money is being poured into railways sans changing the basic character the government could consider going for something on the lines of the proven European Train Control System (ETCS), similar to CBTC -Communication Based Train Control System, used in metro rails across the country where human interference is bare-minimum.