Railways retires 32 officers in ‘public interest’

The Railways has prematurely retired 32 of its officers above the age of 50 in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming of a railway servant, as part of a periodic review, a statement said. In 2016-17, it had similarly retired four officers.

Periodic review of those attaining a certain age is part of the service rules of government employees, but rarely are they prematurely retired, officials said.

