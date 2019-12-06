National

Railways retires 32 officers in ‘public interest’

In a rare move, the railways has prematurely retired 32 of its officers above the age of 50 years in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming of a railway servant as part of a periodic review

In a rare move, the railways has prematurely retired 32 of its officers above the age of 50 years in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming of a railway servant as part of a periodic review   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

more-in

Only time in recent history Railways took such a move was in 2016-17 when four officers were prematurely retired.

The railways has prematurely retired 32 of its officers above the age of 50 years in public interest on grounds of inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct unbecoming of a railway servant as part of a periodic review, according to a statement.

The only time in recent history when the railways undertook such a move was in 2016-17 when four officers were prematurely retired.

Periodic review of those attaining a certain age is part of the service rules of government employees, but rarely are they prematurely retired, officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
railway
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 6:57:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railways-retires-32-officers-in-public-interest/article30214442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY