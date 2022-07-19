India

Railways withdraws service charge on food, drinks on premium trains

File photo for representation only.
Yuthika Bhargava New Delhi July 19, 2022 17:53 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 01:44 IST

The Indian Railways has withdrawn on-board service charges for all meals and beverages that are not pre-ordered on premium trains. However, there will be no change in meal prices as they have been increased by ₹50.

The prices of tea and coffee will now be the same for all passengers – those who have pre-booked as well as those who order in on-board the train, and will see no increase in the rates.

Prior to this, if a person had not booked their meals along with their train ticket, they had to pay a service charge of ₹50 while ordering food during the journey. This was applicable even for a cup of tea or coffee that cost about ₹20/cup. A lot of passengers had taken to social media, posting pictures of the bills, where ₹20 tea/coffee costed ₹70.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now, travellers on-board premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto or Shatabdi who haven't pre-booked their meals, will pay between ₹15-35 for tea (similar to the amount paid by those who pre-booked their meals), depending on the ‘fare class’ they are travelling in. However, for meals that have not been pre-booked, the rate remains the same as service charges have been added to the cost of the meal. For example, the rates for breakfast, lunch and evening snacks in 2AC or 3AC were ₹105, ₹185 and ₹90, respectively, which have now been increased to ₹155, ₹235, and ₹140, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
railway
Read more...