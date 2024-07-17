Railways relax Make-in-India rules to buy walkie-talkie sets for crew 

Amidst acute shortage of walkie-talkie sets, which are essential for crews operating passenger and goods trains, the Indian Railways have relaxed the “Make-in-India” norms to procure the Very High Frequency (VHF) communication system from the global market.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of the preliminary investigation report of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Janak Kumar Garg, who probed the tragic Kanchanjunga train crash in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on June 17, 2024 that left 10 people dead and many others injured.

Mr. Garg noted that there was heavy shortage of walkie-talkie sets in Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway. While the total requirement of the VHF gadgets in the division was 732, only 303 were available, including some in inoperative condition. The Loco Pilot and Train Manager (Guard) of the goods train that rammed into the rear of Kanchanjunga Express were not given walkie-talkie sets. The crews of 137 goods trains were working without wireless communication systems during the period June 12-17, 2024, he said.

Though the issue of shortage or malfunctioning of walkie-talkie sets has been faced in the recent months, the gadgets could not be procured as quality products meeting the required specifications were not available with local manufacturers. With the facility not being available, the Loco Pilots and Train Managers were communicating over mobile phones which was against the rules. In the Kanchanjunga Express crash, the analysis of the mobile phones of the Loco Pilot and Train Manager revealed that they had made or received calls while on duty.

“The walkie-talkie sets supplied with the approval of the Research Design and Standards Organisation are not working properly thereby defeating the purpose of providing them to the crew. Wireless communication involving the Station Master, Loco Pilot and Train Manager is very important in the operation of trains, especially during signal failures. The only option is to procure good quality wireless communication systems from the global market, which the Railways have approved now,” a senior railway officer told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Serious safety concern

In a recent order to General Managers of all zones, the Railway Board said wireless communication was very crucial for train operations and non-availability of VHF sets was a “serious safety concern”. Instructions were given to provide fully charged 5 Watt walkie-talkie sets with a spare battery to the crew across the railway network. However, the safety advisory could not be implemented due to the shortage of the equipment, the officer said.

In view of the fact that no indigenous vendor was able to meet the RDSO specifications and with a significant unmet demand continuing, sanction was accorded to exempt the applicability of the Public Procurement Policy-Make in India to procure VHF sets for the crew, the order said.