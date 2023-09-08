Railways MoU with Airbus to create 15,000 job opportunities for Indian students

September 08, 2023 03:02 am | Updated September 07, 2023 09:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The MoU between Railways’ transport university GSV and the aviation major will develop ‘a strong pipeline of skilled workforce in the country’ to serve its fast-growing aerospace sector

With an aim to create 15,000 job opportunities for Indian students and strengthen the country’s aviation sector, Indian Railways’ Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), Vadodara, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European aviation major Airbus on Thursday.

The MoU was signed at Rail Bhawan between Mr. Rémi Maillard, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia, and Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor, GSV.

GSV, established in 2018, is a Central university. It was established through an Act of Parliament in 2022, for creating best-in-class manpower and talent for the entire transportation and logistics sectors.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, who is also the first Chancellor of GSV, said, “GSV will focus on intense industry-academia partnerships. All its courses will be designed in collaboration with industry. The students who study at GSV will be industry-ready. They will be highly sought after for employment in transportation and logistics sectors. Today’s MoU with Airbus is a significant step in achieving this goal.”

“It will create job opportunities for students as per industry requirements. It is expected that 15,000 students are likely to be placed in Airbus’ Indian operations,” the Minister added in a release.

Airbus and Tata had recently announced a partnership to design, innovate, make, manufacture, and develop in India, the C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The facility is coming up at Vadodara.

Mr. Maillard said, “In India, we realise our responsibility to invest in human capital development. The partnership with GSV will develop a strong pipeline of skilled workforce in the country that will be future-ready to serve its fast-growing aerospace sector.”

This industry-academic partnership will enable co-development and co-delivery of sector-relevant skilling courses and programs for regular students and working professionals, joint research and industry experiences for faculty, internships and placements for students, and scholarship programs, he added.

Focusing exclusively on transport and logistics sectors, GSV is a “first of its kind” university aiming to fulfil the mandate of the National Developmental Plans (PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and National Logistics Policy 2022) across railways, shipping, ports, highways , roads, waterways, and aviation.

Following a demand-driven curriculum and leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure of all the Centralised Training Institutes of Indian Railways, the GSV aims to create a resource pool of professionals across technology, economics, management, and policy, comprising multidisciplinary teaching at bachelors, masters and doctoral levels, executive training and research, the release added.

