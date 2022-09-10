Railways may withdraw policy on guard protecting train with detonators

Despite advancements in communication technologies, this practice has been in place over the years

After 15 minutes of a stoppage at a home signal, the guard shall proceed to protect the rear of the train by placing one detonator at 600 metres and three detonators at 1200 metres from where the train has stopped. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Despite advancements in communication technologies, this practice has been in place over the years

The Indian Railways is considering withdrawing a decades-old policy of guards protecting the rear of the train stopped at home signal using explosives to prevent a collision.

Passenger and freight trains being stopped at the first stop signal or a home signal ahead of railway stations is a usual practice owing to operational reasons like the availability of line/path for the incoming train. However, when the detention of such trains exceeds 15 minutes, the general rules for Indian Railways prescribe for the guard to protect the rear of the train from any possible collision by a train approaching from behind.

The guard is duty-bound to place detonators at certain distances that will trigger multiple minor explosions with a loud noise when a train passes on them giving an alert to the loco pilot of obstruction ahead. The practice continued despite advancements in signal and communication technologies over the years.

Rule 4.44 of General Rules says when a train after 15 minutes of stoppage at a home signal, the guard shall proceed to protect the rear of the train regardless of whether the cause is apparent or not.

The rules further explain when a train is stopped between stations on account of accident, failure, obstruction or any other cause, and the loco pilot finds that the train cannot proceed, he/she shall apprise the guard of the fact by sounding the prescribed code of whistle or through walkie-talkie or other means and exchange danger signals. The guard shall protect the rear of the train by placing one detonator at 600 metres and three detonators at 1200 metres (each 10 metres apart) from where the train has stopped.

In a proposal sent to the Railway Board, Ajoy Kumar Behera, the Principal Chief Operations Manager of East Coast Railway, said in day-to-day operations there were numerous instances of trains, mostly freight trains, being brought to stop at the home signal mainly on account of lines not being available at the station to accommodate the incoming train.

In heavy loading railways like the East Coast Railway, there were many cases where trains were held up for more than 15 minutes at the home signal for want of line/path.

Major impact

“In such instances, if protection is to be made, the guard has to travel up to 1.2 km to the rear of the train to place the detonators. In the eventuality of the home signal being taken off after the guard has proceeded to the rear for protection, the train has to be held up for a considerably long period until the guard returns to the brake van to start the train. This point has a major impact on capacity [of the line] and requires clarification,” he said.

Mr. Behera said it was felt if the train stops at the home signal, irrespective of whether the cause is apparent or not, there may not be any need to protect the train at the rear after 15 minutes in Absolute Block System.

“While safety is paramount, the need for protection at the rear by the guard of trains stopped beyond 15 minutes at home signal in Automatic Territory requires scrutiny keeping in view the capacity aspect,” he said.

Since the policy decision would impact train operations across the network, the Railway Board has written to General Managers of all zonal railways calling for their views on withdrawing or modifying the rules, sources in the railways said.