National

Railways lost ₹36.87 cr. in 2021 due to farmer protests

The Railways on Wednesday informed the Parliament that it has incurred a loss of ₹36.87 crore during the first 10 months of the current calendar year due to trains being obstructed during agitations by farmers and other organisations.

As per the data shared by the Ministry, 1,879 trains were blocked or obstructed by agitators across the country between January-October 2021. Majority of these losses were due to the disruption of freight trains. Most trains were obstructed in the Northern Railways.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 4:49:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/railways-lost-3687-cr-in-2021-due-to-farmer-protests/article37798709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY