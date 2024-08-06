ADVERTISEMENT

Railways land-for-jobs scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav

Updated - August 06, 2024 01:19 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister in the Congress-led UPA govt. from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted.

PTI

RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and his son Tejaswi Yadav during an event in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, filed a supplementary chargesheet against ex-railway minister Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav and eight others in the land-for-jobs scam.

The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for consideration on August 13.

No merit in land-for-jobs scam case, says Tejashwi Yadav

The ED's case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to the ED.

