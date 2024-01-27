GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways land-for-job case | Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

January 27, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. File

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Delhi Court on January 27 summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav along with others after taking cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate charge sheet against them in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal directed the accused to appear before the court on February 9, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed in the matter.

The judge also issued a production warrant against businessman Amit Katyal, who is presently in judicial custody in the case.

Also Read | Railways land-for-jobs case: ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav’s family members, others

An alleged "close associate" of the Yadav family Mr. Katyal (49), railway employee and alleged beneficiary Hridayanand Chaudhary, two firms A K Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., through their common director Shariqul Bari, have also been named in the charge sheet.

Mr. Katyal was arrested in this case by the ED in November last year while former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was summoned by the agency but is yet to depose.

However, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has deposed once before the agency. He has been asked to appear again before it.

The agency is expected to file supplementary chargesheets in the case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in return these people transferred their land as bribes to the family members of the then Railway Minister and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.

Related Topics

Bihar / Delhi / corruption & bribery

