ADVERTISEMENT

Railways land-for-job case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

February 09, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - New Delhi,

The court asked the ED why it needed the accused's custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

PTI

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi along with her daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti appearing at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in Patna. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Friday, February 9, 2024, granted interim bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti, RJD MP, and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that it needed time to file arguments on their regular bail application.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the court in the case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the proceedings, the court asked the ED why it needed the accused's custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US